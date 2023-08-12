The A30 Eastbound near Okehampton is blocked following a crash between two cars and two caravans.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix there is queuing traffic from the A377 (Alphington Junction) to M5 J31 (Okehampton turn-off).

It says: "A30 Eastbound blocked, queueing traffic due to accident, two cars and two caravans involved from A377 (Alphington Junction) to M5 J31 (Okehampton turn off).

"Congestion to Pathfinder Village."

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for more information.