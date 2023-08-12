Hot air balloons will remain grounded at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta this morning as pilots were not given the go ahead to take off.

The balloons will have to remain tethered to the ground at Ashton Court Estate due to strong winds.

It is a blow for attendees and locals who were hoping to see balloons floating over the city of Bristol.

Organisers tweeted: " We're sorry to say that the winds are too strong for us to fly this morning but the pilots are headed to the arena very shortly to set up baskets for MEET THE TEAMS so you can head in, get in a basket and even test out the burners!

They took off for their first morning ascent of the fiesta at 6am on Friday 11 August.

The festival is running until Sunday 13 August, with further mass ascents planned for 6pm Saturday night and 6am and 6pm on Sunday.

There is also another night glow at 9pm on Saturday.