Boardmasters festival weekend is well underway as thousands of music fans get ready for the second day of music.

Crowds of more than 50,000 people gathered to see Lorde's headline performance at the event on Friday 11 August.

Ben Howard and Cypress Hill also took to the stage at Cornwall's iconic beach and surf festival which is held at Westgate Bay.

Heading into the second evening, people are now looking forward to headliners Liam Gallagher and Little Simz taking to the stage.

Liam Gallagher and Little Simz will take to the stage on Saturday 12 August. Credit: PA

The festival, which runs from Wednesday 9 August to Sunday 13 August, also includes surfing competitions that attract some of the world's best to Fistral Beach.

Four-time winner at Boardmasters, Alice Lemoigne from France dominated the opening day of competition and proved she will once again be hard to beat in the Cornish waters.

Alice Lemoigne dominated the opening day of surf competition. Credit: Boardmasters Festival

The biggest surprise came from Canary Island youngster Ginger Caimi. At only 11 years old she beat some of the event’s favourites to claim a spot into the semi-finals.