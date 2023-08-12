A man in his 50s has been arrested after he allegedly threatened two people with a gun in a quiet Dorset village.

Dorset Police were called by the ambulance service at 7.42am on Saturday 12 August to reports of a man walking around Charmouth, Bridport with a gun.

It's alleged that during the incident, two people were threatened by the man.

Dorset Police's armed response and police dog unit were called to the scene, supported by the NPAS helicopter.

An extensive search of the area, including the village and cliff-top was carried out.

The man was arrested at 9.30am on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place. A suspected firearm was recovered.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident.

Dorset Police's Detective Inspector Rhys Griffiths said: “This incident sparked a large police and emergency service response and I understand that it will have caused great concern to those members of the public who were in the area at the time.

“No one was injured during the incident, and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance while we brought this matter to a safe conclusion.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to officers, to please contact Dorset Police so we can investigate this matter thoroughly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101 quoting incident number 55230126894.