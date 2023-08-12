A man in his 50s has died after falling from a building onto a tourist beach in Cornwall.

Officers were called to the scene at around 7.05pm on Thursday 10 August after reports that a man had fallen onto Porthminster Beach in St Ives.

The property from which he fell is understood to be the Pedn Olva Hotel, owned by St Austell Brewery.

The man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at 7.05pm on 10 August following reports that a man had fallen from a property onto Porthminster Beach at St Ives.

"Police officers, ambulance, air ambulance and HM Coastguard attended.

"The man was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of emergency services he was pronounced deceased.

"Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."