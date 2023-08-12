A woman in her 70s has died after a crash involving two cars and a HGV in Wiltshire.

It happened at around 2pm on Friday 11 August on the A36 near the village of Upton Scudamore.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

Two other people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospital to be treated for serious but not life threatening injuries.

Road closures were in place overnight to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Wiltshire Police's serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number POL-20230811-0199.