A Plymouth teenager is hoping to show what he's made of as part of Plymouth Gladiators Speedway team.

The Coliseum in Plympton is the only speedway track left in the Westcountry and it couldn't be closer to hoe for 17-year-old Ben Trigger, who's the only Plymouth member of the team.

He told ITV News: "It's just the speed and adrenaline really. You know, you've got four riders, all next to each other, no brakes, no gears, 70mph speeds and you know you just kind of enjoy it.

"You don't really think about much, but you get a real buzz off it and the adrenaline rush is just insane!"

Plymouth Speedway Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Ben, who was the U16s British champion, has been riding bikes for years and was hoping to take to the track this week.

But the fixture was called off when the visiting riders said they didn't feel it was safe to race.

Riders at the Plymouth Gladiators Speedway track discussing whether they could race Credit: ITV News Westcountry

It's the second meeting in a row that's been called off and the team's promoter Mark Phillips told ITV News that they needed people to continue to support the club to ensure its survival.

He said: "We can't help the weather, we've had no meetings now for the last eight weeks. It can't go on, it's crazy. Lets just hope this weather changes."

Plymouth Gladiators race in the Championship, the second tier of speedway racing.

The closest track is Poole or Birmingham and they travel far and wide for fixtures.

Racing in Plympton is held on Tuesday nights.