A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into a tree on the M4 in Wiltshire.

It happened on the motorway on the evening of Saturday 12 August.

Roads policing officers and an armed response vehicle were called to the scene.

The driver, who was not seriously injured in the crash, failed a breathalyser test and was arrested.

The driver escaped the crash without any serious injuries. Credit: Wiltshire Police

This month, Wiltshire Police is running Project Zero, a road safety campaign launched following the death of 13 people on the county's roads so far this year.

Officers are targeting drivers committing 'fatal five' offences - excess speed, using a phone whilst driving, not wearing a seatbelt, careless and dangerous driving and drink and drug driving.

The Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) has already been called out to 19 of the most serious road traffic collisions since January – compared to 20 incidents for the entirety of last year.

Across the summer period, Wiltshire Police will be sharing stories from officers, publicising details of road enforcement activity and asking communities to play a part in making roads safer.