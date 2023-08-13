Colourful balloons lit up the night sky at the magical night glow for Bristol's International Balloon Fiesta.

Hot air balloons have been tethered at Ashton Court Estate as part of the four day festival taking place from 10 - 13 August.

The night glow came as a delight to crowds on Saturday evening after the Saturday morning and evening ascents were cancelled due to strong winds.

Organisers tweeted: "Come on Bristol, we wanna say goodnight to you...!"...The best possible goodnight as our iconic nightglow is GO (or should we say GLOW!)"

People are still hoping to see one more sight of the balloons in the sky, with a mass ascent planned for this evening, weather permitting.

Here's the schedule for Sunday afternoon activities taking place in the Ballooning Arena (subject to change depending on weather):

2-3pm - Model balloons in the arena

3-4pm - A chance to get up close to hot air balloons and meet the teams

4-5pm - The army parachuting team will be jumping from planes and balloons

4.45-5.30pm - Balloon teams will race to inflate

5-6pm - More model planes take to the arena

6-7pm - Up to 100 balloons take off from the arena during this evening's mass ascent

Credit: Cíara Hillyer

Bandstand

2-3pm - Port of Bristol Shanty Crew - Entertaining melodies for everyone to enjoy

3-4pm - Nigel G Lowndes - Americana with a rock and roll heart and a country soul

4-5pm - Chris Stanley - Rock and roll singer-songwriter

5-6pm - Reverend Bob and the Devil-May-Cares - An eclectic mix of country favourites

6-7pm - Taynee Lord & the Crookes - Bristol-based country band

Brizzle Kicks

2-2.30pm - Party Peeps Party

3-4pm - Pop Bingo

4-4.30pm - Dance displays from Street Cred

4.30-5pm - Foam party warm up

5-5.45pm - Party Peeps Foam Party Finale