Hot air balloons will remain grounded at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta this morning.

Organisers initially gave pilots the green light but test balloons that went up first found conditions were 'not safe for a mass ascent'.

The balloons remain tethered to the ground at Ashton Court Estate.

It's a disappointment for attendees and locals hoping to catch the spectacle after the Saturday morning and evening ascents were cancelled due to strong winds.

Organisers tweeted: " We have a few balloons in the air! Did you spot them? These were actually our test balloons who always head out first.

"Following the reports back from our flight director after his test, we’re sorry to say that this morning’s conditions were not safe for a mass ascent.

" We really really really wanted to fly for you but it’s imperative that our pilots feel comfortable and safe when they fly, which this morning they did not.

"Many of the canopies were also wet following last night’s spectacular night glow so these are drying out now ahead of the planned 6pm ascent.

"In the meantime, you can catch us tethering in the arena right now and you might even spot some filming taking place for an upcoming film."

The festival is running until tonight Sunday 13 August, with one final mass ascent planned for 6pm tonight.

Credit: Steve Parsons/ PA

Last night saw the final night glow of the event.