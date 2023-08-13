The people of Bristol can expect to wake up to the sight of hot air balloons this morning as the mass ascent at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta was granted permission.

The balloons have been given the go ahead to take off from Ashton Court Estate and are expected to travel towards Wick and Yate.

The spectacle will be much of a delight to attendees and locals after the Saturday morning and evening ascents were cancelled due to strong winds.

Organisers tweeted: " Good morning, Bristol! We have some very UPLIFTING news this morning... we're flying!

"Keep you're eyes to the skies to catch glimpse of the balloons soaring across the skies towards Wick + Yate! What a way to start the day."

The festival is running until tonight Sunday 13 August, with one final mass ascent planned for 6pm tonight.

Credit: Steve Parsons/ PA

Last night saw the final night glow of the event.