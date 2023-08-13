Play Brightcove video

Watch Lindsey on the last leg of her challenge

An environmentalist from Bristol has completed a swim across the Bristol Channel to raise awareness of waterway pollution.

Lindsey Cole, who is also an adventurer and author, arrived in Clevedon on the evening of Wednesday 9 August after swimming for seven hours from Penarth wearing a mermaid tail.

For the duration of the challenge, she was accompanied by a giant inflatable poo, towed by her support boat, to draw attention to the effects of sea and water pollution.

Fewer than 50 people have successfully swum the Bristol Channel, due to its 14 metre tidal range and fast currents.

Lindsey has previously swum the length of the Thames dressed as a mermaid, to raise awareness of plastic pollution, and written a children's book about her adventures.