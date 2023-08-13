Police in Cornwall are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a teenager near the Boardmasters Festival site.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, is being supported by specialist officers.

The assault is alleged to have taken place on Towan Beach, Newquay, between 1.45am and 2:20am on the morning of Sunday 13 August.

Detectives would like to speak to this man in connection with the assault Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Detectives have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

It is believed that the man pictured may have been attending the Boardmasters Festival and got a bus back to the site at around 2:30am.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information that could assist enquiries is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log 133 of 13 August.