Protestors at Portland Port in Dorset say "it must be very disturbing" for migrants who have been moved onto the Bibby Stockholm barge - only to be moved off it because of health concerns.

All asylum seekers have been removed from the barge after traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the on-board water system.

Meanwhile, the Home Office is facing further calls to answer safety concerns. It said no migrants have fallen sick or developed Legionnaires’ disease and that they are all being provided with “appropriate advice and support”.

With a capacity of more than 500, the Government hopes the use of the Bibby Stockholm will help cut the £6 million a day currently being spent on hotel bills for asylum seekers awaiting the outcome of their applications.

On Sunday 13 August protestors handed out leaflets to cruise ship passengers explaining the current situation.

Lorraine Beckett from 'No To The Barge' has spoken about how people living on the barge must be feeling.

She said: "They've come on board and they've been on board for, what, four or five days and they've had to pack up again.

"They've had to leave and they've been taken somewhere in the region of two hours to stay somewhere else. This must be very disturbing for them."

Lorraine Beckett says she thinks tourists should know exactly what is going on.

She commented: "I don't think it's really discussed. I've just asked a few people if they've heard about the barge, they've said that they've seen it docked in ports but it was mainly due to news coverage, so we're sharing information."

Department officials are understood to have been told by Dorset Council on the evening of Wednesday 9 August about the discovery of initial results indicating that the bacteria was present, but the transfer of a further six migrants on to the barge still went ahead the following day.

Government sources said the UK Health Security Agency then told ministers on Thursday 10 August that Legionella had been found in the vessel’s water system and advised them they needed to remove those six migrants.

It is thought a decision was made to move all 39 people on board to contingency asylum accommodation as a temporary precaution.

Lorraine Beckett has been handing out leaflets to explain the purpose of the Bibby Stockholm

What is Legionella?

Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of lung infection known as Legionnaires' disease - a type of severe pneumonia.

The bacteria can grow in man-made water systems, particularly if the plumbing has not been used in months.

You can get it from inhaling droplets of water from things like air conditioning or hot tubs.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include:

a cough

shortness of breath

chest pain or discomfort, particularly when breathing or coughing

a high temperature

flu-like symptoms

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority.

"Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm have shown levels of legionella bacteria which require further investigation.

"Following these results, the Home Office has been working closely with UKHSA and following its advice in line with long-established public health processes, and ensuring all protocol from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team and Dorset NHS is adhered to.

"As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken.

"No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires’, and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support.

"The samples taken relate only to the water system on the vessel itself and therefore carry no direct risk indication for the wider community of Portland nor do they relate to fresh water entering the vessel.

"Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person.”