The family of a woman who died following a crash on the A36 near Upton Scudamore have issued a heartfelt tribute to a "much loved grandmother and mother".

It happened on Friday 11 August near the Wiltshire village at around 2pm and involved two cars and a HGV.

Yvonne Faulkner, who was in her 70s, died in the crash.

Two other people were also seriously injured.

Her family said: "Yvonne Faulkner was a much loved grandmother and mother who enjoyed life and was looking forward to her next holiday in September cruising around Iceland.

"She was loving, kind and fiercely loyal to her family and friends. Her grandchildren were a tremendous source of pride to her and she enjoyed every one of their achievements."

Her grandson Joe said: "She was a great nan and always supported me. I will always remember her and try to make her proud."

Her son Andrew echoed these words and said: “To lose my mother like this is such a shock but I will hold on to the many great memories I have of her and her sheer determination to enjoy life and the love she showed her family.

Wiltshire Police said: "Our thoughts are with Yvonne’s family as they come to terms with their loss and we ask that their privacy is respected."