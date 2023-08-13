Two men have been hospitalised with stab wounds following a serious assault in Swindon.

Police were called to Clanfield Road in the Park North area of the town at around 4.45pm on Saturday 12 August.

The men, one in his 30s and another in his 60s, were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not thought o be life threatening.

Wiltshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a woman leaving the address, in connection with the incident.

She is described as white, of slim build, with long blonde hair in her 30s.

Members of the public may notice an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information or who suspects they know where the woman is, is being asked to dial 999 quoting log 241 of Saturday 12 August.