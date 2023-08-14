Bar staff in Swindon have been praised for stepping in to stop someone consuming a drink which they suspected had been spiked.

Wiltshire Police say officers on patrol in the town were called into a venue in Bridge Street in the early hours of Sunday 13 August following concerns that a drink had been spiked.

The force said the "quick-thinking" actions of staff meant none of the drink was consumed - but a test was carried out which found it contained a prohibited substance.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to stupefy/overpower to allow sexual activity.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries to be carried out.

PC Alex Jenkins said: “We are committed to robustly tackling all forms of criminality in order to ensure everyone feels safe on a night out in our county.

"In this instance, I would like to praise the staff at the venue who acted quickly to protect the victim and reported their concerns to us immediately.

"Please ensure drinks are never left unattended, and if you suspect that your own, or a friend's drink has been tampered with, please alert staff at the location immediately.

“If you ever feel unsafe on a night out, or witness any concerning behaviour, please call police on 101 or in an emergency call 999.”

