The A35 in Devon is closed in both directions near Axminster following a crash.

The single-vehicle collision happened near the village of Dalwood at around 5am this morning (14 August).

The road is closed between the A375 near Honition and the A358 near Axminster. All traffic is being diverted via local roads.

Devon and Cornwall Police are currently at the scene, along with the fire and ambulance service.

