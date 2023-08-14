A dry cleaners has been ordered to pay more than £2k for fly-tipping piles of rubbish on Bristol's streets.

Bristol City Council's neighbourhood enforcement officers found piles of rubbish at the junction of Redcliff Hill and Guinea Street on three separate occasions.

A search through the waste linked it to Smarty Dry Cleaners in Redcliffe.

The company's director Jonathan Ogden was found guilty of three fly-tipping offences at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday 7 August.

The director of Smarty Dry Cleaners has been fined. Credit: Bristol City Council

Ogden was fined £350 for each of the offences and told to pay costs of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £105 - a total of £2,155.

Speaking after the hearing, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the prosecution should "act as a warning" to people who do not dispose of rubbish properly.

"Fly-tipping causes disruption and is unsightly on our streets," he added.

"We know people care passionately about keeping Bristol tidy and we are working to educate everyone on their responsibility in helping us to keep our streets litter free.”