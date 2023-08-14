A woman who murdered her partner and left his body in her flat before going to see a friend later called 999 and told operators she'd stabbed him.

Sonja Blenkiron stabbed Paul Wagland to death during a drunken row in her kitchen as he cried and apologised to her.

She then changed her clothes and went to see a friend before returning and calling 999.

'He's dead' - listen to 999 call woman made after murdering her partner

When the ambulance operator asked if the patient is breathing, she replied: "No, the patient is dead."

When asked to explain what happened, she admitted stabbing the 52-year-old, saying: "Me and my partner had a fight, a massive fight and I stabbed him with a knife and he's dead."

The 999 call has been released alongside bodycam footage of Blenkiron's arrest after she was jailed for life for Mr Wagland's murder. She has been told she will serve a minimum of 15 years.

When police arrived at the property in Hartcliffe, the 41-year-old was captured on bodycam standing in front of "home is where the heart is" and "love with no regret" signs hanging on her wall.

She can be heard saying "please don't cuff me" to officers as she refuses to leave the property before saying "please, I just want to make sure he's ok".

Bodycam footage shows Blenkiron's arrest

As she is led out by officers, she can be heard repeatedly asking if she can be given a pair of shoes to wear.

Blenkiron claimed she acted in self defence when she stabbed Mr Wagland but a jury at Bristol Crown Court rejected those claims and found her unanimously guilty of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer, said: “During the trial, jurors were played a recording of the 999 call Blenkiron made after attacking her partner.

“For someone who claimed she acted out of necessity she showed a remarkable lack of empathy, dismissing the call handler’s requests she provide Mr Wagland with first aid.

“Footage from officers body worn cameras when she was arrested appeared to show Blenkiron was more concerned with ensuring she had shoes to wear when taken into custody.

“Blenkiron clearly had no respect for the man she claimed to love and who’s life she had just taken.”

Sonja Blenkiron will serve at least 15 years in prison. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

During the trial, jurors heard Blenkiron's neighbours described her as a "confrontational and provocative" person who could often be heard shouting at her partner of a year.

In contrast, police said Mr Wagalnd was a placid man who avoided confrontation.

In a statement, Mr Wagland’s family said: “As a family, this year, has been the hardest and most traumatic time of our lives.

“We will never be able to put into words the loss of someone as special as Wags and what he meant to each and every one of us.

“We would like to thank Avon and Somerset Police and the Crown Prosecution Service who have worked tirelessly to ensure we got justice for Wags.

Paul Wagland, 52, was murdered by his partner Sonja in the kitchen of her flat Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“Without the love and support of our family, friends and our police family liaison officers, we would not have got through this difficult time.

“We do not want the tragic circumstances of which he died to be how he is remembered.

“Wags will live on and always be remembered for the loving, caring and charismatic son, dad, brother, husband, grandad and friend he was.”

