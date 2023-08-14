Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report.

At 85, Brian Chorley's got more energy than most people half his age - and he's never even taken a sick day off work, let alone considered retirement.

The grandfather-of-six started in the C&J Clark shoe factory aged 15 and still goes to work in the very same place every day, seven decades on.

Brian said: “I first came to work with Clarks back in 1953. My father said ‘son, you’re 15 and it’s the school holidays, you’ve got to go to work.'

"And I wanted to do it. We were quite poor after the war and dad was in the Army. I wanted to go to work and earn some money.”

After an interview, Brian was asked to start work in the sole room of the original Clarks factory the following week.

He continued: "Going from school to a place like that was overwhelming. I did various jobs and, as I was young, twice a week I was able to do further education so I chose to do woodwork and sport.

"I still remember getting my first brown envelope. After working 45 hours a week, I earned two pounds and three shillings – I gave one pound of it to my mum."

When he was 17, Brian approached his supervisor, Daniel Clark, and asked to learn the skill of cutting which would see him earn £12 a week.

A young Brian in his early years with Clarks Credit: Brian Chorley

During his career, he has cut men’s shoe soles and uppers for girls' shoes as one of Clarks’ 24 cutters helping to make 40,000 pairs of shoes a week.

He married his wife Pauline in 1960 and they went on to have three children. Brian continued working for Clarks until the '80s when he was in his mid 50s.

The factory closed and the area was later redeveloped into the Clarks Village shopping outlet which opened in 1993.

At the time, John Clothier from Clarks said: "This development is, I hope, another example of the enterprise of Clarks in bringing new people, new business and new excitement to the people of Street."

Along with over 90 designer and high street brands it is still home to the largest Clarks shoe shop in the world.

It's been 30 years since Clarks Village first opened Credit: Google Maps

In the meantime, Brian did various jobs to keep himself busy. Then, in 2005, a friend who had started work at Clarks Village called Brian, inviting him to join him.

“My job was to help sort out the waste cardboard, glass bottles, tin and polystyrene so they could be baled up and recycled – I was very happy,” commented Brian.

“Then, one day three years ago I was called on the radio. My codename was Echo10 and I was asked to go up to the office.

"I didn’t think it sounded too good and asked if my days were numbered but they said if anything it was the other way round.

"They knew I was 80 and I was doing a strenuous job and asked whether I would like to work for guest services, helping people visiting Clarks Village. They gave me time to think about it but I said yes straight away!"

In his new role in the guest services team, Brian greets and supports guests who have booked free mobility wheelchairs and electric scooters and also advises guests who need help during their visit to Clarks Village.

“I go out of my way to help people,” said Brian. “I do everything I can to give them a good service and treat them with respect.

"I’ve been told so many times what a wonderful service they’ve had and they feel so happy, and that’s all I want.

"I was furloughed for a time in lockdown and I didn’t like it at all; I love it here.”

Even at 85, Brian still has no plans to retire and looks to David Attenborough as his role model who is still working at 95.

Brian added: “I’ve just passed a health check with flying colours and I want to go on as long as I can; I want to be like David Attenborough.

"I want to be out, I want to see people and I just love working. I don’t want to sit down in an armchair all day; it’s boring. I always look forward to work.

“I love talking to people and helping them and no matter what they ask me, I know all about Clarks Village.

"It’s been my passion all my life and I’ve seen all the changes over the years. It’s funny how once there was an old rubber mill and a boiler house with men shovelling coke into the boiler and today you walk around and see all these nice shops and trees, it’s beautiful now."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…