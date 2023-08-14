Moment horse rescued from ditch by firefighters

Play Brightcove video

Fire crews from Bristol and Bath had to be called in to rescue a horse trapped in a ditch in Dundry.

The horse was sedated by a vet before being lifted out of the ditch by a telehandler.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Bedminster and Bath were sent to the scene at around midday on 24 July.

Sharing the footage on 14 August, they added: "On arrival, firefighters found a horse of around 16 to 17 hands on his side, struggling in a ditch filled with water.

"A vet came along to sedate the horse to prevent him being further distressed.

"With the help of a telehandler, crews were able to lift the horse to safety.

"We're pleased to report that after a check up from the vet, and physiotherapy, this chap is back at work."