A Salisbury woman said she has one purchase on her mind when she found out she'd won £400,000 on the postcode lottery - a cordless vacuum.

Debs, 56, found out she had won the life-changing sum while on her way back from the doctor after having snapped a ligament in her leg while on a cruise.

The mum-of-one collapsed on the dance floor while on a seven-day trip around the Norwegian fjords with her husband Pete and their family.

"It was a silent disco," she said. "Everyone was dancing to Insomnia by Faithless.

"You're jumping, like you do, and my leg just went. It was like someone had cut an elastic band."

She was taken to the ship's medical centre and later taken off the boat to see a GP in Haugesund, a North Sea port.

Debs added: "When we were coming back from the GP to our cabin, my phone started ringing in the rucksack and I just thought it was probably the medical centre wanting to know how I'd got on.

"We got into the cabin and I was sitting with my leg on the bed. Pete handed me my phone and I saw the number.

"I dialled it and it came up People's Postcode Lottery."

It's Debs' second win on the Postcode Lottery - having previously won £1,000 in 2015. Credit: Postcode Lottery

It was at this point she found out she and her neighbours had won the 'Millionaire Street' prize.

The family arrived home on 5 August and Debs was fitted with a leg brace at her local hospital's A&E department.

She then spent the next few days on tenterhooks, nervously waiting to find out how much she'd won.

It turned out each ticket was worth £200,000 - and Debs had played with two.

The couple say they want to use the money to travel to India and South Africa. Credit: Postcode Lottery

"This is life-changing," she said. "I never expected this in a million years. I can't believe it. I feel humbled."

But even with that healthy amount, all she wanted was to "look after the family" and buy a vacuum cleaner - particularly as she has an injured leg.

She said: "When I got the call that I had won, you won't believe what I talked about buying - a cordless vacuum cleaner.

"I’m not the type of person who’s going to go out and buy a £10,000 diamond ring.”

Debs' husband Pete said he wants to buy some new fishing equipment, adding: "My dream has been to fish three days a week and spend the weekends with Debs.

"That might be a reality now."

