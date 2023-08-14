A man who died in a motorbike crash in Cornwall has been described as a "selfless, caring and happy man".

James Turner was riding his motorbike on the B3252 at Horningtops in Liskeard on Tuesday 25 July when it collided with a tractor and a trailer at around 9.10pm.

The 49-year-old from Looe died at the scene.

His family said in a statement: "Paying tribute to a much-loved partner, son, dad, brother, grandad and friend James Turner.

"James, 49, who lived in Looe has been described as the most selfless, caring and happy man.

"Everyone who knew him would say he was always up for a laugh and would make everyone smile when he walked into a room.

"James' partner Lisa explains that there are no words to explain how sorely he is missed by everyone."

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage. Anyone who can help should contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting log 986 of 25/07/23.