Tree stumps and branches which have been left in Plymouth city centre since March are set to be cleared in the next few weeks.

That's according to Plymouth City Council, which says it will work with ecologists to check for any live bird nests before any of the branches and stumps are removed.

It comes five months after more than 100 trees in Armada Way were cut down under the cover of darkness as part of a renovation project.

Watch as trees cut down under cover of darkness

The work was halted after campaigners secured a High Court injunction which prevented anything being moved.

Plymouth City Council says work to clear Armada Way is now expected to get underway "in the next few weeks". It is estimated to take around 24 hours to complete.

In an update, the authority said it will work with independent ecologists to prepare a methodology for its contractors to use. It says this will all be shared with the claimant in the High Court case.

Council leader Tudor Evans OBE said: “We said we would sort out Armada Way and this a massive step in the right direction.

“Not only that, but we are almost there with our new proposals for a future Armada Way and will be looking to share them for people to give their views once the felled trees have gone.”

The council says it has written to businesses along Armada Way to give them the latest update and will let them know final details once they have been confirmed.

Steve Hughes, chief executive of the Plymouth City Centre Company, said: “This will be very welcome news for our businesses on Armada Way. We hope the felled trees will now be cleared away as soon as possible and the whole area tidied up and made more welcoming.

“But, most importantly, we look forward to being consulted on the new plans and work being allowed to start on the much-needed regeneration of the city centre.”