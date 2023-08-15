Asylum seekers could return to the Bibby Stockholm barge within days, health minister Will Quince has suggested.

It comes after it emerged that Home Office contractors were told about traces of Legionella bacteria found on the barge on the same day asylum seekers were transferred there.

The discovery eventually led to the removal of all 39 people who had moved onto the barge on Friday 11 August.

The health minister said this morning (15 August) that it is hoped people will move onto the barge "in the next few days".

He told LBC Radio: “Of course public health and safety is key, but we hope in the next few days we will be able to start getting people on to the Bibby Stockholm.

“It is absolutely the right thing to do but public health and safety is always our paramount concern.”

Will Quince suggested Home Office officials and their contractors would examine what happened with the Bibby Stockholm barge where asylum seekers were removed after Legionella was detected in the water.

The Bibby Stockholm is intended to house around 500 migrants but the plan has been beset with problems and delays Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Mr Quince said the Home Office was on top of the issue, telling Sky News: “It is important we should always prioritise public health, that is without question.

“But that is now being addressed and I hope that we will be able to, in the coming days, address that issue and then people will be able to embark back on to the Bibby Stockholm.”

Following claims the Home Office was informed days before ministers were told about the issue, Mr Quince said: “No doubt the Home Office, alongside their contractors, will want to look at the timeline of that.

“But what I do know, as soon as ministers were made aware an immediate decision to disembark was made on public health grounds.

“I know that there won’t be anyone going on to the Bibby Stockholm until it’s totally safe.”