Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to after someone was threatened with a knife following a shoplifting incident in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating a robbery that happened in Lidl in Oxford Street, Burnham-on-Sea, at around 5.10pm on 10 July.

They say an unknown man went into the shop and "stole a number of items". When confronted, police say he threatened the victim with what is thought to be a knife.

The man then fled the scene on a bike.

Police have now released the picture of the man above as they believe he can help their investigation.

A spokesperson said: "He is described as white, of slim build, with short, dark hair and a short moustache. He is shown wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded jacket with white detailing, black trousers, black trainers and a rucksack."

If you can identify the man pictured, or witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police, please call 101 and quote reference 5223164937.