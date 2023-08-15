The M5 northbound was closed near Bristol today, Tuesday 15 August, after a serious crash.

According to Highways England, the road is shut between junction 18 for Avonmouth and junction 17 for Cribbs Causeway.

Lane three, of three, was also closed on the southbound side to accommodate the emergency services at the scene.

Delays developed on the motorway and a diversion route was in place. Drivers were advised to use the M49 northbound and M4 eastbound to rejoin the M5 at J16.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the M5 at approximately 11.15am this morning (Tuesday 15 August).

"One person is being taken to hospital by paramedics. The northbound carriageway has been shut between junctions 18A (Avonmouth) and 17 (Cribbs Causeway). One lane has also been closed southbound."

Update - 2pm

All lanes have now reopened on the M5 northbound, but some delays remain.

Update - 1.30pm

The latest Inrix log reports that there is "congestion to the M49 as traffic diverts".

Update - 1pm

Lane three on the southbound M5 has reopened, but queues remain. Inrix is also reporting "severe delays" on the northbound side.

Delays on the southbound carriageway Credit: Highways England

Updates to follow.