Residents living in social housing in Rudloe in Wiltshire say mould growing in their homes is badly impacting their children's health.

One mother-of-three has told ITV News her son has been diagnosed with asthma and her youngest child has been hospitalised twice with bronchiolitis.

Gina Baker is one of several tenants who are concerned about long-term mould issues at properties managed by Green Square Accord.

She said her five-year-old son Elliot has been diagnosed with asthma, and her youngest child Esme was hospitalised with bronchiolitis first when she was just three months old, and again at eight months - she's now on an inhaler.

Gina Baker says the issues have developed even though she keeps her windows open as much as possible Credit: Gina Baker

Gina said: "You just keep going round and round in circles. They've only offered us one option, and that's a mould wash, and that's not going to improve our living conditions.

"Whilst we continue to live like this, it's going to continue to affect my children's health, if not make it worse.

"I just don't want us to end up in that position where potentially all my children have lifelong illnesses because of something that can be prevented."

Tonya Cutler, who lives next door to Gina with her son Theo, says her house is also riddled with mould.

She said: "My son's room is the worst, I have to clean regularly around the windows, around the walls where I can when I can, because I have multiple sclerosis.

Tonya Cutler has been living at the property since 2019 Credit: ITV News West Country

"I do struggle with fatigue and doing things like that. But I do my best because it's my son's room, which is damp all the time. It smells damp. It's damp."

She said that the damp has been a problem no matter how much she ventilates the house.

She added: "One of the surveyors came out with a damp meter, and he put it all along the wall and it was red the whole wall long, damp."

Of the 141 properties managed by Green Square Accord in Rudloe, 28 of them have reported issues with damp and mould.

The housing provider, who has carried out mould washes at the houses, says it is committed to solving the issues.

A spokesperson for GreenSquareAccord said: “The health and safety of our customers is our top priority and we take reports of damp and mould extremely seriously.

A number of tenants have reported issues with damp and mould at Rudloe Credit: ITV News West Country

“We are committed to dealing with issues relating to damp and mould at Rudloe. We have previously applied mould washes at the properties to remove small amounts of mould and given support to help customers reduce the risk of damp and mould recurring.

“Our surveyors visited the properties in June and assessed the risk associated with damp and mould in the homes as low.

“We visited the homes again this week to carry out another inspection but have been unable to speak with the customers. We are committed to resolving the issue and complete further work where this is needed.”