A man suffered a broken jaw after being knocked to the floor in an 'unprovoked' attack in a nightclub in Newquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to identify as part of their investigation into the serious assault.

Detectives say the victim was punched in the head in Sailors nightcub, in Fore Street, on 28 May.

Issuing an CCTV appeal on 15 August, the force said: "The victim in his 30s sustained a broken jaw as a result of the unprovoked attack.

"Officers investigating the 28 May incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries."

If you recognise him or can assist police with information please telephone 101, or report it online, quoting crime reference 50230154695.