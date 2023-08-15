New plans for the development of Bristol's Wapping Wharf have been unveiled.

The proposals include an open-air restaurant, space for independent businesses and nearly 250 new homes. They've been submitted to Bristol City Council for approval.

Owners Umberslade said the plans for "Wapping Wharf North" had been drawn up over two years and involved consultation with traders, residents, stakeholders and the wider public.

Changes to the plans

The double-height restaurant on the top of the landmark building has been removed as well as restaurants from upper levels

An open-air rooftop restaurant and viewing terrace has been added to the sixth floor

The Cargo building has been redesigned to reflect the character of the existing shipping containers

The interior of Cargo Hall has been re-designed with shipping container cladding

A storey has been removed from block 3, behind M Shed

Four three-bedroom homes for social rent have been created

The greenery on the facades of the residential buildings has been re-designed in line with new government fire safety regulations

There will be a new continental-style market for independent traders Credit: Umberslade

What can people expect?

If approved, the plans will create a new continental-style market hall for independent traders, surrounded by takeaways and other eateries.

There will be 245 new homes, including 20% affordable, for social rent, affordable rent or shared ownership, with the remainder for open market sale.

A view of the Cargo building at night Credit: Umberslade

5,000sqm of highly flexible workspaces will be created on the ground and first floors of the new buildings.

Wapping Wharf North will be developed in two phases. A full planning application has been submitted for Phase 1 to the west (Blocks 1, 2 and 3) which will include the permanent home for CARGO and around half of the new homes.

And an outline application for Phase 2 (Blocks 4 and 5) to the east which includes the flexible workspace and remaining new homes.

Stuart Hatton, managing director of Umberslade, owners and developers of Wapping Wharf, said: "We have listened very carefully to the feedback from all parties and worked over a considerable period of time to ensure we respond and make changes where possible, whilst maintaining the overall integrity of the design and our vision for these final phases of Wapping Wharf."

Tessa Lidstone, co-owner of Box-E restaurant said: “Wapping Wharf is more than just a physical building, it’s the community here. The shipping containers were a surprise hit and an important stepping-stone for many of us starting businesses for the first time but we knew they were only ever a meanwhile use while the site got developed.”

Imogen Waite, co-owner of Cargo Cantina and Gambas, said the plans were "really exciting" and Matt Hampshire, owner and head chef of Tare restaurant said the scheme was "really great for Bristol from a tourist perspective".

You can find out more about the proposals on the Wapping Wharf North website.