A town's MP has called for action after shops and restaurants have been hit by a spate of break-ins and vandalism in the last few weeks.

Business owners in Taunton have said they've experienced a rise in shoplifting, smashed windows and burglaries this summer.

Avon and Somerset Police has condemned the incidents, saying it is investigating a number of them and has made some arrests.

However, the Conservative MP for Taunton Deane, Rebecca Pow, says she has called a meeting of local stakeholders next month to address the problem and come up with a plan to tackle it.

She said: "CCTV cameras need to be working, lighting needs to be correct - just those general aspects. Also, I think talking to our schools because without a shadow of a doubt, some of the traders have reported that these are quite young children. We need to be talking about this kind of behaviour as unacceptable."

The Shed cafe had a break-in where a large stone was used to smash a window

One of the businesses affected recently is The Shed cafe, which is based in Goodland Gardens. Having faced three break-ins in 2022, it recently had another one as a large stone was used to smash a window to gain access.

Co-owner Sarah Jobling said: "I'd like the council to put some CCTV cameras in the gardens. Myself, I'm going to put up some bars.

"It's getting quite disheartening that it's happening so regularly and there's no point to it - they got away with nothing, just the base of the till. It was completely empty. It's the damage and the inconvenience of it all."

Cllr Tom Deakin, leader of Taunton Town Council, said: "We've already met with the police and with local businesses because we have really committed to making sure that we tackle anti-social behavior in our town. We want to see more of that - we want to see more partnership working with those people who want to make sure that our town is a wonderful place to be."

Graffiti, vandalism and break-ins have taken place across Taunton

Avon and Somerset Police says it is aware of the incidents and is doing all it can to bring those responsible to justice.

Inspector Michael Griffiths, of the Taunton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Such criminality is unacceptable and officers have been tasked with examining CCTV footage and taking witness statements, which led to arrests and one individual already being brought before the courts.

"A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a window being smashed at the Castle Hotel on Monday 7 August and he will be back in court next week. We have also arrested a man, in his 30s, in relation to a burglary at a restaurant in Magdalene Street that happened on Friday 10 August.

"The average number of recorded crimes in the centre of Taunton has reduced year-on-year, but we continue to work with the antisocial behaviour team to reduce such issues further.

"Recently we have worked with other agencies and organisations in creating a town centre retail group where business owners can raise concerns about any issues, including crime. At the most recent meeting a PCSO attended and we received positive feedback about the police presence in the town centre. We will continue to attend these meetings and would encourage further uptake from business owners so we can collectively work together for the best of the town.

"We'd urge any business that has been affected recently and not reported the crime to please report it so we can fully investigate."

A spokesperson for Somerset Council said: “We would encourage people to report any incidents of antisocial behaviour to the police as soon as possible by phoning 101, contacting the police online, or if it’s an emergency phoning 999.

"People can contact Somerset Council using our online form where the anti-social behaviour incident is not an emergency and does not require police attention or immediate response.”