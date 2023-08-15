The family of a man who was killed in a crash in Cornwall have paid tribute to the "much-loved father, partner and son".

Scott Stephenson, from Bude, died when his van crashed on the A395 near Laneast on 3 August.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated by Devon and Cornwall Police.

The 40-year-old's family have now paid tribute to him, saying he was "taken too early".

They added: "Scott was a much-loved father, partner, and son. He lived his life working hard to provide for and support his family, who he loved unconditionally.

“Scott did not take life seriously and everyone knew him as a larger-than-life, friendly, and outgoing character who would do anything for anyone. He will be sadly missed.”

Anyone with any relevant information and dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or by telephoning 101, quoting log 148 of 03/08/23.