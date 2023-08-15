Town gardens, tennis courts and allotments in Clevedon have been closed to the public - because the council has an issue with its insurance.

Clevedon Town Council temporarily closed a range of services and facilities at 5pm on Monday 14 August because it has no public liability insurance.

All of its staff have been placed on indefinite leave due to the issue. While they are being paid, they are not allowed to work because the council has no employers liability insurance.

This includes its own offices, the seafront tennis courts, The Barn community centre, Herbert Gardens park and tennis courts and Salthouse skate park.

The Cemetery, Church Hill, Highdale Avenue, Moor Lane, Victoria Road and Westbourne Avenue allotments are all also closed.

Temporary closure notices have been put up at dozens of council-run spaces. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, the authority said: "Clevedon Town Council has been notified by its insurers of an issue with its insurance policy. This means that the council will be without insurance from 5pm on Monday 14 August.

"The council is working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible and will provide further updates.

"In the meantime, the following services and facilities will be temporarily closed from 5pm on Monday 14 August. Access to these services and facilities during this time is strictly forbidden."

The council says its office phone is not currently being monitored and so anyone who needs to contact someone regarding a council issue is being told to contact their ward councillor.