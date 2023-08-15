People who want to secure a ticket for next year's Glastonbury Festival are being told to check their details or risk their registration being deleted.

Anyone aged 13 and older who wants to go to next year's festival must be registered to be able to secure tickets.

But anyone who registered before 2020 now has to log on to confirm they want to keep their registration.

If old registration details are not confirmed by 30 September, they will be automatically deleted on 2 October. People will still be able to create new registrations even if their current registration is deleted.

A post on the festival's website says: "As an organisation, we need to ensure that the data we hold about you is relevant, accurate, kept up to date, and stored for no longer than is necessary. This means from time to time, we need to review the data we hold for you.

"Any registrations submitted prior to 2020 need to be reviewed and the details confirmed."

People can review and confirm their details on the Glastonbury Festival's website and must do so before 30 September.

When is Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Glastonbury 2024 will run from Wednesday 26 June to Sunday 30 June.

When do Glastonbury Festival tickets go on sale?

The official sale date for Glastonbury Festival 2024 has not been confirmed, but it normally happens at the end of October/start of November.

Coach ticket packages always go on sale first on the Thursday before the general sale on the Sunday.

People have to pay a deposit to secure their ticket with the balance due in Spring 2024 before a re-sale in April.