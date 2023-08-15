Two trees in Devon have been named among the nation's top 10 favourites.

The h olm oak blitz tree in Exeter and Derriford's Plymouth Pear have been shortlisted the Tree of the Year awards, organised by the Woodland Trust.

The former may not be ancient but it has a remarkable history. On 4 May 1942, 20 bombers flew over Exeter in the dead of night and devastated the city in little more than an hour.

Many buildings and much of the landscape was destroyed.

Among those suffering extensive damage was Southernhay United Reformed Church on Dix’s Field in the city centre, but the oak tree, just feet from the front door, somehow survived.

The tree is admired by locals for its resilience and seen as a symbol of hope and strength. You can vote for it here.

The Plymouth Pear in Derriford Credit: Ancient Tree Inventory

Derriford's Plymouth Pear is one of the UK's rarest trees - the only tree species protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Though it might once have been widespread in our woodlands, the species is now thought to live exclusively in wild hedgerows in Plymouth and Truro.

Covered with pure white flowers in spring, this particular tree is all the more impressive as much bigger trees in the area have been lost to new roads.

A protective barrier now surrounds it to safeguard it for future generations. You can vote for it here.