People in Swindon are being urged to keep a close eye on their cats after four were killed in a spate of poisonings.

Wiltshire Police have issued the warning to cat owners living in the Blunsdon St Andrew area of North Swindon.

A force spokesperson said it's had multiple reports about cats being poisoned in Emerald Crescent.

Police are working with the RSPCA to investigate.

Swindon officer Danielle Hindmarsh said: “Four cats have died in tragic circumstances which has been incredibly upsetting for their owners.

“These deaths have taken place in the last few days and we are working with our partners to get to the bottom of it.

“Please rest assured that we are taking these incidents incredibly seriously and we are appealing for anyone who has information about what has happened to come forward.

“Cat owners should be vigilant about their animals where possible and consider purchasing GPS collars which are readily available online to monitor the movements of their pets.”

People who can help with the investigation are asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230085242, or to report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.

You can also contact the RSPCA 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234999 if you have any concerns about any animal being mistreated, neglected, injured or in distress.