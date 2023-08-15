A 13-year-old girl was held by the throat and kicked and punched in the head in an attack in a Cheltenham park.

Gloucestershire Police say the assault on the teenager happened in Pitville Park on 11 August.

The victim and her family were walking along the footpath around the park between 4.50pm and 5.20pm on the day when a group of teenagers began shouting abuse at them, police say.

"The girl carried on walking and was later re-approached by the group who continued to shout abuse at her", a Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said.

"As the victim went to turn away, one of the group ran up behind grabbing her hair and pulling her to the ground.

"This teenage girl went on to kick the victim by her ankles and hold her by the throat before punching and kicking her multiple times in the face and head."

They added that the victim also had a drink thrown over her during the attack.

Members of the public tried to intervene but the group ran off in the direction of the local leisure centre.

The offender was described as being white, approximately 5ft 4ins tall and was believed to be 16 or 17-years-old.

She had dark brown hair tied in a ponytail and was wearing denim shorts with a pink long sleeved top which had puffy arms.

Police officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the attack.