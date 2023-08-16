A town council in Cornwall has apologised to residents after staff were unable to turn off a blaring alarm because they did not have a ladder long enough to reach it.

Penryn Town Council were forced to apologise to local residents in the town, some of who said the noise would "keep them awake".

Posting about the incident to Facebook on Monday 14 August, the council said it was aware the alarm was going off but "unfortunately" did not have a ladder long enough to get to it to switch it off.

The statement went on to say the engineer with the big ladder was in Swansea at the time.

The full post said: "We are aware that the alarm on the Town Hall is going off.

"Unfortunately we do not have a ladder big enough to reach to reset the alarm.

"Therefore we have to wait for the engineer who is currently in Swansea and we are not able to use a local company. Apologies for the obvious inconvenience this is causing."

Commenters said the alarm was eventually switched off and locals were fortunately able to get to sleep.

Locals volunteered spare ladders and advice underneath the Facebook post, but the council said it had to act on the advice from the engineer.

