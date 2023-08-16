A dead dolphin has been washed up on a beach in Devon.

The mammal was spotted on the beach at Thurlestone, near Kingsbridge, on 13 August in the morning.

Mick Wloch took a photo of the dolphin and then reported the discovery to the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP).

Devon Wildlife Trust says it is aware of the situation and that the dolphin was reported to its marine awareness officer Coral Smith.

She is the co-ordinator of the Devon Marine Strandings Network which records and co-ordinates the collection of dead marine animals in Devon.

The dolphin was found on Sunday morning Credit: Mick Wloch

Sometimes, when a dead animal is still fresh enough an autopsy is undertaken by staff from the Zoological Society of London.

This tries to ascertain what the cause of death might be, but this is not always possible.

Animals can show obvious signs of being caught by fishermen and then discarded. DWT says it sees injuries from animals being caught in fishing nets.

CSIP has been informed should it want to collect this dolphin for a post-mortem. If you find a dead marine animal don't touch it, instead call the CSIP hotline on 0800 652 0333.