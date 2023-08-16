Hundreds of cannabis farms found at two properties in Gloucester

Around 250 cannabis plants have been found at two grow sites in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police say they executed warrants at two properties after information was provided by members of the public.

Around 200 cannabis plants were found at a property in Southgate Street where the entire first floor had been turned into a cannabis farm.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the manufacture of a class B drug and remains in police custody.

A second, unrelated warrant, was executed on India Road where officers discovered around 50 cannabis plants.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis and also remains in police custody.

Sergeant Tom Francis from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who made contact with us and provided information about these two cannabis grows.

Two men have been arrested. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

"The intelligence that was submitted played a huge part in allowing us to execute these warrants and arrest those who thought they could grow drugs without being caught.

"This type of activity impacts our communities and it won’t be tolerated so I'm asking anyone else who has concerns about drugs and dealing in their area to let us know so that we can take the appropriate action."

Police are asking anyone who suspects drug dealing or suspicious activity taking place in their neighbourhood to report it to Crimestoppers anonymously or get in touch with police.