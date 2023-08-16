Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after a bouncer was assaulted in Swindon.

The member of door staff was punched in the face outside the Power Lounge on Bridge Street, shortly after midnight on Tuesday 6 September 2022.

Wiltshire Police would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault who may be able to help.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230064169. Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.