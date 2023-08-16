Man accused of being ‘Somerset gimp’ will go on trial 

A man from Somerset who is accused of offences relating to someone wearing a black gimp suit in public is going on trial later this year.

Joshua Hunt, 32 and from Claverham in Somerset, denies two charges of intentional harassment, alarm or distress under Section 4(a) of the Public Order Act.

They relate to incidents allegedly committed on 7 and 9 May in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset.

Previous hearings have heard that female motorists driving at night reported to the police seeing a man in an all-black costume.

Hunt was released on unconditional bail until his trial.

Last month an order was placed on Hunt meaning he is banned from wearing a mask or possessing one in a public place and wearing black all-in-one clothing at night in public. This order is in place until January next year.

He also must not “crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask” or visit the areas where the offences are alleged to have taken place.

A half-day trial will take place at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 27 October.