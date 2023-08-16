Play Brightcove video

Watch presenter David Wood's chat with Adam.

A Cheltenham man has set a new Guinness World Record helped by a Formula 1 team.

Adam Stanton-Wharmby has cerebral palsy, which means he cannot walk or move his left arm. He uses a powered wheelchair and has completed a series of marathon challenges.

But this summer he set himself the biggest challenge yet - to travel the length of the country, from Land's End to John O'Groats.

He did it to raise more money for the charity Whizz Kidz which empowers young wheelchair users by providing chairs, equipment and confidence-building experiences.

The Mercedes F1 team modified Adam's chair before he set off, making sure it was fit to travel the mammoth distance as quickly as possible.

And it was all worth it, because he has now set the record for the fastest journey from Land's End to John-O'-Groats on electric mobility vehicle, at 22 days, six hours and 16 minutes.