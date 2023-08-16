An 82-year-old was left lying in the road after a hit-and-run in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses for the collision which saw the pensioner hospitalised for treatment.

The victim was treated for injuries to his arms and legs as well as cuts and grazes and is now recovering at home.

The incident happened at around 1.25pm on 28 July in Lipson Road, near to the junction of Pentyre Terrace, and is believed to have involved a black-coloured SUV-type vehicle.

The vehicle is reported to have left the scene and officers are seeking the driver of the vehicle.

Now police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage. If you can assist with enquiries, contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 50230207804.