A teenager has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies in Cheltenham on Tuesday 15 August.

The 18-year-old was arrested in Cheltenham and is now in police custody.

Gloucestershire Police had issued appeals relating to two robberies in the city, searching for a man who robbed a shop whilst armed with a hammer.

Officers were called to Winchcombe Street on Tuesday 15 August just after 1pm with a report that a man with a hammer had entered a shop.

He threatened staff before smashing display cabinets and stealing a number of items.

The man fled the scene in a white van, which mounted the pavement and narrowly missed a number of people as it drove off in the direction of High Street/Rodney Road. No one was injured.

Earlier the same day, a man carrying a hammer entered a store on Hester's Way Road at around 6.15am. He smashed the till before taking a quantity of money.

The other incident happened on Hester's Way Road. Credit: Google Maps

He then left the area in a white van, believed to be a Ford Transit Courier, which headed in the direction of Princess Elizabeth Way.

Police would like to speak to anybody else who may have information or footage in relation to either incident.

They are asking the public to contact Gloucestershire Police online, quoting incident 190 of 15 August.