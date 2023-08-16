RNLI saves group of six stuck in strong rip current in Cornwall

RNLI lifeguards have saved the lives of a group of six after they got caught in a strong rip current in the sea in Cornwall.

Patrolling lifeguards spotted the group struggling to get back to shore on Friday 11 August on the westerly side of Tregantle beach.

The Inshore Rescue Boat was launched by lifeguards Beau Gillett and Mark Oliver, who reached the scene to find a casualty being held above the water by two of his friends.

He was taken to safety by the rescue boat.

The lifeguards then returned to rescue a female casualty who was struggling to stay afloat.

The remaining four swimmers were guided back to the beach.

Beau Gillett, Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor for southeast Cornwall said: "All six of these casualties were extremely grateful following their rescue, realising the severity of the situation and the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags.

"Rip currents are a major cause of accidental drowning on beaches and are particularly common along Tregantle beach.

"I strongly advise people to choose a lifeguarded beach and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which have been marked based on where is safer to swim in the current conditions.

"This also helps the lifeguards spot you more easily, should something go wrong."

What is a rip current?

Rips are strong currents running out to sea, which can quickly drag people into deep water at up to 5mph. They can be difficult to spot, but are sometimes identified by deeper darker patches of water, fewer breaking waves on the sea’s surface or a rippled surface surrounded by smooth waters.

The RNLI has issued the following rip current advice, in response to the incident:

- Don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted.

- If you can stand, wade don’t swim.

- If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore.

- Always raise your hand and shout for help.