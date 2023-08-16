A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia in Bristol, last month.

The 19-year-old died after being stabbed in Grosvenor Road's Triangle Park in St Pauls at around 11pm on Friday 21 July.

His mother Irene Muthemba has previously issued a heartbreaking plea for people to come forward with information to help detectives involved in the ongoing murder investigation.

Despite several arrests, Avon and Somerset Police is yet to charge anyone over Eddie's death.

A teenager arrested on the night of the attack has been eliminated from the investigation.

Four other men, who are all in their 20s, were arrested previously. Three were released on conditional police bail and one has been released under investigation.

A sixth person was arrested on Tuesday 15 August and remains in police custody. He is also in his 20s and from Bristol.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond of the Major Crime Investigation Team is leading enquiries into Eddie's death.

Speaking when Eddy's mother Irene appealed for people to come forward, DCI Mark Almond said: "We have huge support from the community but we need that critical piece of evidence from someone who was there or who saw these individuals afterwards. We have lots of information but we need people to give statements."

Eddie was stabbed in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol Credit: Google Maps

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223175298, or quote Operation Barclay.

Or, you can provide information and footage online via the Major Incident Public Portal.

To contact the independent charity Crimestoppers with information anonymously call 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online reporting form.

