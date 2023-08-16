All lanes have reopened on the M5 Southbound in Somerset this morning following a crash where a car overturned.

Two lanes were closed in the lead-up to rush hour and there are delays in the area due to the incident near junction 21.

Images from traffic cameras on the motorway showed long lines of vehicles forming.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says:

"Queueing traffic due to earlier overturned car on M5 Southbound after J21 A370 Weston-super-Mare. All lanes have been re-opened."

Avon and Somerset Police has been contacted for more information.