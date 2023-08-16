People travelling to Falmouth's Tall Ships festival have been warned to "expect queues".

The Magellan Elcano race started yesterday, Tuesday 15 August, and ends on Friday. The opening night was marked by traffic chaos which prompt organisers to issue a statement.

Richard Wilcox of the Falmouth Tall Ships organisers said: “Thank you to everyone for their patience and understanding yesterday and we’re very pleased to hear that lots of people enjoyed their visit to, and onto, the impressive Tall Ships yesterday.

“As a team, we are proactively changing and managing our operational queuing systems for today and tomorrow so that there is a smoother process.

"This will include a more robust queuing system both inside the docks area before the venue gate and for the ships."

The 2pm and 3pm sessions tomorrow, Thursday 17 Augusut, are sold out and expected to be busy. People with tickets for these sessions, should not arrive early at the docks.

All of the relevant travel info is on Falmouth.co.uk/tallships – and people should allow time to get into town and find a parking spot, and also know in advance how far the walking distance is to the docks.